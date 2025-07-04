SyncSimple: Voice + AI Async Standups

SyncSimple – Effortless Async Standups in Slack Skip the meeting. Skip the setup. SyncSimple gets your team running async standups in under 60 seconds—no configuration, no complexity, just results. Speak your update, ask AI what anyone's working on, and get back to building. It's the standup bot that actually respects your time. Each day, SyncSimple asks your team the classic standup questions:

• What did you do yesterday?

• What are you working on today?

• Are there any blockers? But here’s where SyncSimple goes beyond the basics: :brain: AI-Powered Summaries & Insights

After your team submits their standup updates, SyncSimple’s AI distills the information into a clean, shareable summary—highlighting trends, action items, and blockers automatically. No more combing through threads or losing context. PLUS you'll be able to chat with and ask SyncSimple questions like "What has Bobby been working on?" or "What's going on with Project X?". :microphone: Voice Logging, Built In

Prefer to talk it out? SyncSimple is the only standup bot for Slack, that lets you record your standup using your voice directly within Slack. It transcribes and summarizes your update in seconds—perfect for on-the-go teams or those who just think better out loud. :globe_with_meridians: Web Dashboard for Visibility

See a clear picture of your team’s progress with our lightweight web dashboard. Browse historical standups, track blockers, and review AI-generated summaries in one place. :rocket: No Setup. No Complexity. It Just Works.

Unlike other tools SyncSimple is laser-focused on being frictionless. There are no dashboards to configure, workflows to build, or fields to tweak. Just add it to Slack and let it run. ⸻ Why Teams Love SyncSimple

• Designed for speed and simplicity

• Voice-first standup logging (exclusive feature)

• AI summaries to cut through the noise

• No configuration needed—ever

• Built for remote, distributed, and async teams Ready to make standups simple again? Add SyncSimple to your Slack workspace and experience standups that just… flow. How it Works

Once installed, SyncSimple will send your team daily standup questions. The team can also log their standup updates at any other times throughout the day, asynchronously. As each team member logs their updates, SyncSimple will post the update in a channel of your choosing. Once the whole team logs their updates, the standup will be summarized and updated on the SyncSimple web dashboard for the whole team to see. Anyone on the team can also chat with SyncSimple in Slack, asking questions like "What has Bobby been doing lately?" and "How is Project X going?". AI Info

SyncSimple uses AI to summarize and find information about team progress. We use LLM's from OpenAI and none of your data is used for model training. AI can sometimes make mistakes or be inaccurate and you should verify any information generated by AI within the SyncSimple system.