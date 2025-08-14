Confidentialité et gouvernance des données

Règle de conservation des données TheAIExtract-HelpBot does not retain any user files, message content, or document data after processing is complete. Temporary data is held only for the duration of each request/session and is deleted immediately after processing.

Règles d’archivage et de suppression des données No files or user messages are archived. All files and message content are deleted immediately after processing. OAuth tokens are deleted upon app uninstallation.

Règle de stockage des données We do not permanently store any files or message data. Only minimal OAuth credentials are kept securely to maintain the Slack integration. No files or document contents are ever stored beyond session.

L’application/le service a des sous-processeurs no

L’application/le service utilise de grands modèles de langage (LLM) yes

Modèle(s) LLM utilisé(s) Meta llama via Groq LLM

Confirmer les paramètres de conservation des LLM No user data, files, or prompts are stored or retained by TheAIExtract-HelpBot or by Groq after each request is completed.

Politique de confidentialité des données du LLM Each customer’s data is processed in isolation and is not used to train, retrain, or improve the language model.