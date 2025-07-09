SimplePerf by BuddiesHR.com

« SimplePerf made our performance reviews simple and actionable. We went from chaos to clarity in one cycle. »‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾What can you do with SimplePerf?
Emma T., COO
« It’s the first tool that made our managers actually look forward to review season. »
Carlos M., VP of Engineering
« Our entire team completed reviews on time for the first time ever. The Slack reminders were a game changer. »
Lydia R., People Manager
:compass: Run performance reviews effortlessly — Create cycles, collect feedback, and track progress in one place.‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾Why is SimplePerf the best performance review software?
:speech_balloon: Flexible templates — Self-reviews, manager reviews, peer feedback... tailor questions to your culture and goals.
:bell: Slack integration — Send automated reminders and follow-ups to teammates who haven’t filled their parts yet.
:bar_chart: Actionable insights — Identify top performers, track progress over time, and prepare for growth conversations.
:feather: Zero admin overload — Forget complex HR tools, focus on meaningful discussions.
:one: It’s built for modern teams — simple, fast, and transparent.‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾‾About BuddiesHR
:two: It’s the easiest to use (source)
:three: It’s the most affordable — starting at just $1/user/month.
We develop apps for Slack to help People Teams and Founders build an amazing company culture that attracts and retains top talent.
:coffee: Alfy — Coffee and Donut Chat
:birthday: Billy — Birthday and work anniversary celebrations
:clap: Clappy — Kudos, Praise, Shoutout
:palm_tree: Palmy — Vacation & Leave Tracker
:octopus: Pulsy — Polls, Surveys & eNPS
:card_index_dividers: Linky — Org Chart & Employee Directory
:clipboard: Stany — Daily Asynchronous Standups
Prenez connaissance des informations sur les pratiques de sécurité de cette application. Si vous voulez en savoir plus sur l’évaluation des applications pour votre espace de travail, consultez notre centre d’assistance.