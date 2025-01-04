Bridge Bot MCP for monday.com

Confidentialité et gouvernance des données

Règle de conservation des données Bridge Bot AI will retain Customer Data in accordance with the following policy: User Authentication Data: Retained for the duration of the user's active account and up to 30 days after account deactivation for security and audit purposes API Request Logs: Retained for 90 days for operational monitoring and debugging Query Logs: Retained for 90 days for service improvement and compliance purposes Approval Request Data: Retained for 90 days after request completion for audit trails Slack Integration Tokens: Retained until user explicitly revokes access or account is deactivated

Règles d’archivage et de suppression des données Bridge Bot AI will remove Customer Data in accordance with the following policy: Automatic Removal: Data is automatically removed after retention periods expire User-Initiated Removal: Users can request immediate deleting the app on slack or monday.com Account Deletion: Upon account deletion, all associated data is permanently removed within 30 days Token Revocation: When users revoke Slack or monday.com access, associated tokens are immediately deleted Inactive Accounts: Data from accounts inactive for 12 months is automatically archived and deleted after 30 days Compliance Requests: Data is removed within 30 days of receiving valid deletion requests

Règle de stockage des données Bridge Bot AI will store Customer Data in accordance with the following policy: Encrypted Storage: All sensitive data (tokens, emails, user IDs) is encrypted using AES-GCM encryption PostgreSQL Database: Customer data is stored in a secure PostgreSQL database with encrypted connections Geographic Location: Data is stored in secure AWS infrastructure in the United States Access Controls: Database access is restricted to authorized personnel only Backup Security: Regular encrypted backups are maintained with 30-day retention Real-time Encryption: All sensitive data is encrypted at rest and in transit Blind Indexes: Searchable encrypted fields use privacy-preserving blind indexes

Site(s) de centre de données États-Unis

Détails sur l’hébergement des données We are hosted on AWS, in us-east-1

Société chargée de l’hébergement des données AWS

L’application/le service a des sous-processeurs no

L’application/le service utilise de grands modèles de langage (LLM) yes

Modèle(s) LLM utilisé(s) Chatgpt 4.1 (gpt-4.1-2025-04-14)

Confirmer les paramètres de conservation des LLM OpenAI Retention: No data retention by OpenAI (queries processed but not stored)

Politique de confidentialité des données du LLM Customer queries are processed through OpenAI's API Query content is sent to OpenAI for processing but not stored by OpenAI No customer data is permanently stored in OpenAI's systems