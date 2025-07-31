Confidentialité et gouvernance des données

Règle de conservation des données SaneCost retains data for operational purposes only. We plan to retain notification history for 90 days (this has not been implemented) to support user queries and debugging. Workspace configuration data (settings, connected accounts, preferences) is retained while the workspace remains active. When a workspace is deleted or disconnected from SaneCost, all associated data will be permanently removed within 30 days.

Règles d’archivage et de suppression des données Upon workspace disconnection or deletion, SaneCost automatically removes all associated data, including workspace settings, connected AWS account configurations, API keys, and notification history. Users can request immediate data deletion by contacting support@sanecost.com. We provide automated cleanup scripts to ensure complete data removal across all DynamoDB tables and related services.

Règle de stockage des données All data is stored in AWS DynamoDB with encryption at rest using AES-256 encryption and in transit using TLS 1.2+. Data is compartmentalised by workspace with strict access controls via AWS IAM policies. We store only essential data required for service functionality: workspace identifiers, AWS account metadata, resource information, and user notification preferences. No raw AWS credentials are stored.

Site(s) de centre de données Irlande, États-Unis, Royaume-Uni

Détails sur l’hébergement des données SaneCost is hosted entirely on Amazon Web Services (AWS) cloud infrastructure using managed services, including DynamoDB for data storage, Lambda for compute, and API Gateway for secure communications. We do not maintain any on-premise infrastructure or data storage.

Société chargée de l’hébergement des données AWS

L’application/le service a des sous-processeurs no