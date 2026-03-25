Reserved is the AI-powered event-booking assistant, built directly into Slack. Designed for sales teams, marketing teams, & executive assistants, Reserved streamlines the entire workflow of sourcing, comparing, and booking venues—without leaving Slack.https://usereserved.com/Key Features
- Venue Recommendations: Instantly receive AI-curated restaurant and private-dining options tailored to your group size, budget, and location.
- Proposal Management: Collect, compare, and track multiple venue proposals in a standardized format.
- Automated Outreach: Trigger email requests to venues directly from Slack and have responses organized in one place.
- Team Collaboration: Share proposals, leave comments, and align on choices—all in your existing Slack channels.
- Structured Data Extraction: Reserved parses menus, proposals, and PDFs into standardized fields (capacity, F&B minimums, deposits, service fees, etc.) so nothing gets missed.Pricing
Reserved is currently free! Enjoy Reserved while we operate as a free product. We strive for transparency, and will provide a 30 day notice for when we introduce paid tiers. Installation
To get started, install Reserved for Slack directly from our installation page: https://useresreved.com
Once installed, Reserved can be added to any channel.How to Get Started
Add Reserved to a channel where you plan events.
Type /create-event to create a new event request. Share details about your event with us.
Choose whether to request venue recommendations or trigger venue outreach, if you already have venues in mind.Why Reserved is Better than Traditional Booking Workflows
No endless Google searching or scattered email chains—Reserved centralizes everything in Slack.
Event data is structured and searchable, not buried in PDFs or attachments.
Designed for teams, not individuals—Reserved makes it easy for Sales, Marketing, and EAs to collaborate.
AI handles repetitive tasks (venue sourcing, proposal parsing, email outreach) so your team can focus on client impact.Disclaimer
Reserved uses large language models, and therefore may generate inaccurate responses, summaries or other outputs. Reserved leverages AI to accelerate workflows. As with any AI tool, outputs may sometimes require human verification. Support
For support, demos, or questions, email support@usereserved.com
or book a call here: https://calendly.com/will-usereserved/30min
Join the future of private dining and event booking with Reserved for Slack.