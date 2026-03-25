Confidentialité et gouvernance des données

Règle de conservation des données We retain customer data only for as long as it is necessary to provide services, meet legal requirements, or fulfill contractual obligations. Retention periods are regularly reviewed, and data is securely deleted or anonymized once it is no longer required.

Règles d’archivage et de suppression des données Inactive or outdated data is securely archived in restricted storage with limited access. When data no longer serves operational or compliance purposes, it is permanently removed following industry-standard deletion practices.

Règle de stockage des données All customer data is stored securely using encrypted systems and access controls that protect against unauthorized use. Storage locations are reviewed to ensure compliance with relevant regulations and security standards.

Site(s) de centre de données États-Unis

Détails sur l’hébergement des données We host our data on the cloud via AWS, which follows best in class data hosting policies.

Société chargée de l’hébergement des données AWS

L’application/le service a des sous-processeurs no

L’application/le service utilise de grands modèles de langage (LLM) yes

Modèle(s) LLM utilisé(s) ChatGPT 5.0

Confirmer les paramètres de conservation des LLM We retain minimal non-sensitive data strictly for operational purposes. Slack messages and sensitive customer content are discarded after processing and not stored in our systems.

Politique de confidentialité des données du LLM We store only limited non-sensitive data (such as event IDs, usage context, or configuration) required for the app to function. Sensitive customer content from Slack is never retained or repurposed for model training.