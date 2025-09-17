Gemini Enterprise provides a single, secure platform to build, manage, and adopt AI agents at scale. Using a conversational interface, Gemini Enterprise applies search and agents across your data. Enable Gemini Enterprise to access your GE assistant in Slack. Connect Gemini Enterprise with Slack to enable searches of Slack messages and files.
This app is required for adding the Slack connector to Gemini Enterprise and enables the following experiences:
If the Slack connector is enabled in Gemini Enterprise, you can:
- Use Gemini Enterprise to find Slack messages or files along with other data sources
- Click to open the message or file directly in Slack
If you download the Gemini Enterprise app in Slack, you can:
- Access your Gemini Enterprise assistant in Slack
Learn more about Gemini Enterprise at https://cloud.google.com/products/Gemini
Enterprise
Disclaimers:
Generative AI may display inaccurate information, including about people, so double-check its responses.
A Gemini Enterprise license is required to access this app.
A paid Slack plan is required to access this app.