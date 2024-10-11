Règle de conservation des données
The Pluga Platform will not retain personal information any longer than is necessary to fulfill the purpose for which it was processed, including the security of processing in compliance with legal and regulatory obligations (for example, auditing, accounting and terms statutory retention), litigation regarding processing, as well as for the establishment, exercise or defense of its legitimate interest.
Règles d’archivage et de suppression des données
The Pluga Platform has its own routine for deleting user generated data retained for more than six months (input and output logs, for example).
Nevertheless, the Pluga Platform reserves the right to archive certain data, always anonymized, for statistical analysis, for example, the growth rate of using a tool integrated with the Pluga platform.
Règle de stockage des données
The Pluga Platform stores users data on his databases, hosted by Amazon Web Services.
Site(s) de centre de données
Brésil
Détails sur l’hébergement des données
Cloud hosted only.
Société chargée de l’hébergement des données
AWS
L’application/le service a des sous-processeurs
no
L’application/le service utilise de grands modèles de langage (LLM)
no