Procédure de demande de suppression de données

Members have the right to request the deletion (erasure) of their personal data. To submit a request, they can contact YuLife's Data Protection Officer by: Email: data@yulife.com Post: YuLife, 12 Mallow Street, London, EC1Y 8RQ Via the YuLife App Once a request is received, YuLife will respond within 1 calendar month (following identity verification if required). YuLife will erase a member's data where there is no overriding legal reason to retain it. Please note that certain data must be kept for defined periods under law: Data needed to establish or defend legal claims is kept for 7 years after it is no longer needed Insurance policy data is kept for 6 years after policy cancellation General correspondence (non-insurance) is kept for up to 12 months Platform usage and rewards data is deleted after 12 months of inactivity, provided the insurance policy has also been cancelled If a legal obligation requires YuLife to retain data beyond these periods, the member will be informed. Members also have the right to restrict processing of their data while a deletion request is being investigated.