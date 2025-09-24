Règle de conservation des données
YuLife retains personal information only as long as required for the purposes it was collected, including service provision, insurance obligations, and legal compliance. Information relating to insurance policies purchased via YuLife or your employer is retained for six years following the cancellation of the policy, while communications unrelated to insurance are retained for up to 12 months. Information supporting legal claims is retained for seven years. Inactive user accounts are purged if the YuLife Platforms are unused for 12 months following policy cancellation. Retention procedures are formalized, monitored, and reviewed regularly to ensure compliance and minimize unnecessary data storage.
Règles d’archivage et de suppression des données
YuLife securely removes or archives customer data when it is no longer needed or upon request, following strict retention and disposal procedures. Confidential information is purged from application environments and portable media, with certificates of destruction issued when appropriate. Customers can request deletion or restriction of their personal information, and YuLife ensures that any shared data with third parties is updated or removed in line with such requests. Archiving, removal, and disposal practices are designed to maintain compliance with regulatory requirements while safeguarding data throughout its lifecycle.
Règle de stockage des données
YuLife stores personal information securely using industry-standard measures. All sensitive customer data is encrypted at rest, and access to production databases, operating systems, networks, and applications is restricted to authorized personnel with a business need. Privileged access is controlled through unique authentication mechanisms, multi-factor authentication, and encrypted remote connections. Network segmentation, firewalls, intrusion detection systems, and continuous monitoring are implemented to prevent unauthorized access, while regular audits, penetration testing, and security assessments ensure the integrity of data storage. Personal data may be transferred outside the UK where necessary to provide services, with safeguards such as standard contractual clauses or recognized international frameworks applied to protect it.
L’application/le service a des sous-processeurs
yes
Directives relatives aux sous-processeurs
L’application/le service utilise de grands modèles de langage (LLM)
no