Confidentialité et gouvernance des données

Règle de conservation des données Mernin Labs retains user and workspace data for up to 12 months. We have implemented a scheduled database script that will delete all user profile and usage event data older than 12 months from our PostgreSQL database. For example: DELETE FROM usage_events WHERE created_at < NOW() - INTERVAL '12 months'; As of now, no user data is older than this retention window, but this process is in place for all future data.

Règles d’archivage et de suppression des données Upon app uninstallation, all user and workspace data (including preferences, settings, and usage events) are deleted from our systems within 30 days. Users may also request data deletion at any time via hey@merninbot.com.

Règle de stockage des données Mernin Labs stores user preferences, settings, and event metadata in a secure, encrypted cloud database. No Slack message content is stored. All data is encrypted in transit and at rest.

Site(s) de centre de données États-Unis

Détails sur l’hébergement des données Cloud hosted

Société chargée de l’hébergement des données Neon (for PostgreSQL database), Vercel (for web services)

L’application/le service a des sous-processeurs yes

Directives relatives aux sous-processeurs https://merninbot.com/privacy-full

L’application/le service utilise de grands modèles de langage (LLM) yes

Modèle(s) LLM utilisé(s) OpenAI GPT-4, DALL-E 3

Confirmer les paramètres de conservation des LLM OpenAI API is configured so that prompts and generated content are not retained for training or analysis. Per OpenAI policy, API data is not stored for model training.

Politique de confidentialité des données du LLM Mernin Bot sends only the prompt and selected theme or rhyme concept to OpenAI’s API for content generation. No user-identifiable information or Slack message content is sent to OpenAI. Each API request is processed independently and is not pooled with ot