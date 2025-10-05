@mernin in any channel where Mernin is active, and watch the magic drop.
@mernin:rainbow: Optional themes and Rhyme Mode for variety:lock: Privacy-conscious: Mernin doesn’t read channel history or store your messages:zzz: Low maintenance: install it once and let your remote team's morning ritual happenMernin Bot just makes mornings a little less boring — and somehow, that helps everything else.AI note: Mernin Bot uses generative AI to create greetings and illustrations. Outputs may occasionally be inaccurate, unexpected, or not suitable for every audience, so teams should review and use them with their own judgment.:globe_with_meridians: Made byMernin Labs LLC
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