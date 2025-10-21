Confidentialité et gouvernance des données

Règle de conservation des données Data is retained as long as Wheel Picker is installed in your Slack workspace, and if no request was made to delete it.

Règles d’archivage et de suppression des données After uninstalling Rotation App, all your data is automatically deleted after 14 days. You can request to have your data deleted sooner by emailing contact@wheelpicker.app

Règle de stockage des données Rotation App stores the minimum necessary data required to operate (e.g. team ID), and does not store PII. Data is secured with the highest standards (using AES-256, and very strict authorization and network rules.)

Site(s) de centre de données Allemagne

Détails sur l’hébergement des données Cloud hosted

Société chargée de l’hébergement des données AWS

L’application/le service a des sous-processeurs yes

Directives relatives aux sous-processeurs https://wheelpicker.app/dpa/#subprocessors