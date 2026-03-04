Confidentialité et gouvernance des données

Règle de conservation des données Customer log and telemetry data is stored in ClickHouse and retained according to dataset-specific retention windows. Raw log data is currently retained for the active raw-log retention period, while aggregated log-volume data used for usage tracking and reconciliation is retained for 30 days. Account, organization, user, and integration metadata is stored in PostgreSQL/Supabase and retained for the duration of the customer relationship or applicable agreement, unless deletion is requested or retention is otherwise required by law.

Règles d’archivage et de suppression des données Sazabi uses soft deletion for account, organization, membership, and integration records in deletion and disconnect flows. App uninstall or token revocation soft-deletes or disconnects the relevant provider-specific workspace, user, installation, or connection records. Log and telemetry data is automatically purged after the applicable retention window. Customers may request permanent deletion by contacting legal@sazabi.ai; GDPR requests are handled within one month where applicable. Sazabi does not retain customer log and telemetry data beyond the active retention period except where required for backups, operational records, legal obligations, or separately governed service archives.

Règle de stockage des données Customer log and telemetry data are stored in ClickHouse in the region selected for the project at the time of creation. Supported production regions currently include us-west-2, us-east-1, us-east-2, and eu-central-1. Account and application metadata is stored in a US-hosted PostgreSQL/Supabase database. Sazabi encrypts data at rest and in transit.

L’application/le service a des sous-processeurs yes

Directives relatives aux sous-processeurs https://www.sazabi.com/legal/privacy-policy

L’application/le service utilise de grands modèles de langage (LLM) yes

Modèle(s) LLM utilisé(s) OpenAI, Anthropic Claude, OpenRouter, Vercel AI Gateway/Amazon Bedrock, and selected hosted model providers such as Baseten, depending on the product surface and configured model route.

Confirmer les paramètres de conservation des LLM Sazabi retains conversation/thread content and LLM metadata as service data. Raw LLM exchanges may be archived for debugging where configured. Provider retention is governed by the selected provider and route.

Politique de confidentialité des données du LLM Each LLM request is assembled within the authenticated customer workspace/project context. Prompts may include customer-authorized data from that workspace/project, including connected integrations, telemetry, thread history, attachments, and tool results