We will retain and use Personal Data and Other Information only to the extent necessary to comply with our legal obligations (for example, if we are required to retain your data to comply with applicable laws), resolve disputes, and enforce our legal agreements and policies. Assuric will also retain Usage Data for internal analysis purposes. Usage Data is generally retained for a shorter period of time, except when this data is used to strengthen the security or to improve the functionality of Our Service, or We are legally obligated to retain this data for longer time periods.

Règle de stockage des données

All Your information is securely stored. Assuric will retain Service Data in accordance with the applicable Terms of Service, Client’s use of Services functionality, and as required by applicable law. Assuric will retain Your Personal Data only for as long as is necessary for the purposes set out in its Privacy Notice. The security of Your Personal Data is very important to Us and Assuric uses industry-standard technical and organisational measures to protect Information from loss, misuse, and unauthorised access or disclosure. For a full overview of the measures we implement to protect Your data, including Personal Data, please see our Security at Assuric page. Assuric takes all necessary organisational and technical security measures to secure personal data in accordance with the UK and EU GDPR. To this end, Assuric additionally provides a Data Processing Agreement to Clients using the Services.