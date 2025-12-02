If your personal information is processed under the scope of European Union data protection law, you may request access, correction, or deletion of your personal data. To submit such requests, you may contact us at: privacy@flutterchat.io

When FlutterChat processes data on behalf of a business that is the data controller (e.g., a company using FlutterChat with its customers), all privacy requests should be directed to that business. If you are a California resident and your data is subject to the CCPA, you may request that we delete personal information collected about you. To proceed with deletion, we must verify your identity consistent with legal requirements. Requests can be made via: privacy@flutterchat.io You may authorize an agent to submit CCPA requests on your behalf, provided the agent presents valid proof of authorization. In some cases, we may request that you verify your identity directly with us.