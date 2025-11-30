Règle de conservation des données
Data is retained while the application is installed, once the application is uninstalled from a Slack workspace all data is deleted for that tenant. Only financial transaction data is retained to comply with local regulations.
Règles d’archivage et de suppression des données
Propsly does not archive any data aside from payment transaction data after a tenant has departed or uninstalled the application from their Slack workspace. Data is removed as soon as the uninstall is completed. Users may request a confirmation of their data removal that will be returned to them with the exact timestamp of removal.
Règle de stockage des données
All customer data is stored in the continental United States at rest. Data is never shared with third parties for marketing reasons. Data is never sold. All data is encrypted with AES256 encryption at rest and TLS1.2 or TLS1.3 encryption in transit.
Site(s) de centre de données
États-Unis
Détails sur l’hébergement des données
Our data is hosted in our cloud provider: AWS. The data is stored in various databases and S3 buckets.
Société chargée de l’hébergement des données
AWS
L’application/le service a des sous-processeurs
no
L’application/le service utilise de grands modèles de langage (LLM)
no