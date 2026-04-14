𝗦𝘁𝗼𝗽 𝗹𝗼𝘀𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝘁𝗿𝗮𝗰𝗸 𝗼𝗳 𝗶𝗺𝗽𝗼𝗿𝘁𝗮𝗻𝘁 𝗰𝗼𝗻𝘃𝗲𝗿𝘀𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻𝘀 𝗶𝗻 𝗦𝗹𝗮𝗰𝗸
Important conversations in Slack move fast and get messy. Threads get buried, messages get lost, and questions often go unanswered in the thread.
Follow ups slip through the cracks more often than teams realize.
𝗿𝗲𝗺𝗶𝗻𝗱𝗼 𝗺𝗮𝗸𝗲𝘀 𝘀𝘂𝗿𝗲 𝘁𝗵𝗮𝘁 𝗱𝗼𝗲𝘀 𝗻𝗼𝘁 𝗵𝗮𝗽𝗽𝗲𝗻
remindo works in Slack channels and needs to be invited before it can help. Once added, it detects when a message might need a response and reminds you only if no one has answered in the thread. No noise. No spam. Just the right nudge at the right time.
────────────────────────────
𝗞𝗘𝗬 𝗙𝗘𝗔𝗧𝗨𝗥𝗘𝗦
:male-detective: 𝗔𝘂𝘁𝗼𝗺𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗰 𝗤𝘂𝗲𝘀𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻 𝗧𝗿𝗮𝗰𝗸𝗶𝗻𝗴
Ask a question and remindo keeps an eye on it. If no one answers in the thread, you get a reminder to follow up.
If a thread is missing, remindo can gently remind you to continue the conversation in a thread.
:wave: 𝗡𝗲𝘃𝗲𝗿 𝗠𝗶𝘀𝘀 𝗮 𝗠𝗲𝗻𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻
Get notified when someone mentions you in channels and you have not responded yet.
:eyes: 𝗙𝗼𝗹𝗹𝗼𝘄 𝗧𝗲𝗮𝗺𝗺𝗮𝘁𝗲𝘀
Stay on top of important conversations by following teammates and getting notified if they do not respond.
When following teammates, you only receive reminders for messages you are already allowed to see and never beyond your access.
:brain: 𝗦𝗺𝗮𝗿𝘁 𝗥𝗲𝘀𝗼𝗹𝘂𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻
remindo detects replies, reactions, and activity and automatically closes reminders when something has been answered in the thread.
:alarm_clock: 𝗖𝘂𝘀𝘁𝗼𝗺 𝗥𝗲𝗺𝗶𝗻𝗱𝗲𝗿 𝗧𝗶𝗺𝗶𝗻𝗴
Set your own reminder intervals so they fit your workflow.
:clock3: 𝗪𝗼𝗿𝗸𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗛𝗼𝘂𝗿𝘀
Only receive reminders during your working hours so you can fully switch off after work.
────────────────────────────
𝗛𝗢𝗪 𝗜𝗧 𝗪𝗢𝗥𝗞𝗦
:one: Install remindo and open the Home tab
:two: Set your reminder timing and working hours
:three: Invite remindo to your channels
That is it. No complicated setup.
remindo runs quietly in the background and steps in exactly when you need it.
────────────────────────────
𝗪𝗛𝗬 𝗥𝗘𝗠𝗜𝗡𝗗𝗢
• Never miss a follow up again
• Know when something is still unanswered in a thread
• Stay on top of messy Slack conversations
• Reduce noise and context switching
• Improve team communication without extra effort
Need help or have questions? Just send us a message at support@productivito.com
and we will be happy to help.