Confidentialité et gouvernance des données

Règle de conservation des données We take your privacy and security of your data seriously. Data is stored as long as NikaTime is installed in your workspace. You can also permanently delete your NikaTime account by emailing us at nikatime@nikatime.com and your data will be deleted within 30 days.

Règles d’archivage et de suppression des données You can delete or update the personal data we use by editing your profile in your team chat application, our records will be updated immediately and none of the previous information will be saved. You can also permanently delete your NikaTime account by emailing us at nikatime@nikatime.com and your data will be deleted within 30 days.

Règle de stockage des données Data is stored durably and securely using MongoDB Atlas. All data is encrypted in transit with HTTPS.

Société chargée de l’hébergement des données AWS

L’application/le service a des sous-processeurs yes

Directives relatives aux sous-processeurs https://support.nikatime.com/en/articles/2546146-how-will-you-handle-my-private-data

L’application/le service utilise de grands modèles de langage (LLM) yes

Modèle(s) LLM utilisé(s) OpenAi Gpt-4o

Confirmer les paramètres de conservation des LLM OpenAI retention policy https://platform.openai.com/docs/models/default-usage-policies-by-endpoint (/v1/chat/completions)

Politique de confidentialité des données du LLM Multi Tenant with logical customer segmentation.