DATA STORAGE POLICY OpsBrief — Effective Date: November 2025 STORAGE INFRASTRUCTURE • Primary platform: Railway (cloud hosting and data storage) • Geographic location: United States • Data residency: all operational data remains within the United States • Automated backups: daily backups with automatic failover procedures • High availability: automated monitoring and recovery systems in place DATA ENCRYPTION In-transit encryption: • All data transmitted to and from OpsBrief is encrypted using TLS 1.2 or higher • Applies to API calls, webhook data, browser traffic, and internal communication At-rest encryption: • All operational event data is encrypted using AES-256 at the database level • Encryption is transparent to users — no user action required Encryption key management: • Encryption keys are securely managed and stored • Keys are not accessible to the customer support team • Keys are rotated annually • Keys are managed according to industry security best practices DATA ISOLATION AND ACCESS CONTROLS • Workspace isolation: each workspace's data is logically isolated from others • User access controls: users can only access data for workspaces they're granted access to • Role-based access: members and admins have defined permissions • Row-level security: users cannot query other workspaces' data • API access: API tokens grant access only to a specific workspace BACKUP AND DISASTER RECOVERY • Daily backups: full daily backups of all operational data • Backup retention: backups are retained for 30 days • Backup encryption: all backups are encrypted with AES-256 • Recovery time: data is available within 1 hour of request • Quarterly testing: backup and recovery procedures are tested quarterly THIRD-PARTY SERVICES OpsBrief uses: • Railway — infrastructure, hosting, and data storage • Auth0 — authentication (does not store operational data) • Stripe — payment processing (payment data is NOT stored by OpsBrief) All processors comply with security standards and data protection requirements. SECURITY MEASURES • Authentication: multi-factor authentication available for all users • Session management: secure session handling with automatic timeouts • Network security: firewalls and intrusion detection systems in place • DDoS protection: DDoS protection mechanisms enabled • Data validation: prevents injection attacks and data corruption COMPLIANCE • Current: CCPA (California Consumer Privacy Act) compliant • Planned: GDPR compliance (Q2 2026) • In progress: SOC 2 Type II certification • Data rights: OpsBrief honors the right to access, deletion, and data portability MONITORING AND TESTING • 24/7 monitoring: infrastructure and security monitoring is continuous • Annual testing: penetration testing and vulnerability assessments • Disaster recovery: quarterly DR testing • Compliance: regular audits to ensure policy compliance CONTACT Email: hello@opsbrief.io Support:

Document Version: 1.0 | Last Updated: December 10, 2025