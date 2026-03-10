Replit brings AI-powered development directly into Slack. Just mention @Replit in any channel or send it a DM to instantly generate designs, prototypes, and working code—no context switching required. How it works: Mention @Replit followed by your idea in any channel, or message the app directly for a more focused conversation. Replit's AI Agent builds a working prototype in minutes that you can use or iterate on right away. Perfect for rapid prototyping, quick experiments, and turning ideas into reality as fast as you can type them. Replit is also inside Slackbot! Three tools are available: Create Replit app: Turn a plain-English description into a working Replit app. Replit Agent builds it for you (frontend, backend, database, and auth as needed) so a conversation or idea becomes a real, runnable app. Update Replit app: Iterate on an app you just created. Describe the change in plain language ("add login," "connect a database," "add a CSV export") and Replit Agent edits the app for you. Ask Replit agent: Ask anything about your app: its status, how a feature works, or whether it's ready to deploy, and get an answer back in the conversation. Note: This app uses AI/large language models to generate responses. Outputs may occasionally be inaccurate or incomplete. Please verify important information independently.