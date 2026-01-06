Règle de conservation des données
Backreply retains Customer Data only for as long as necessary to provide the service and fulfill the purposes described in our Privacy Policy. Slack workspace tokens, user identifiers, and configuration settings are retained while the integration remains active. Message content that passes through Backreply for synchronization between Slack and connected platforms is processed in real-time and not stored beyond the immediate processing window. Metadata related to conversation threads (such as thread identifiers and timestamps) is retained to maintain message threading continuity. Customers may request data exports or deletion at any time by contacting team@backreply.com. Upon account termination, Customer Data is deleted within 30 days unless retention is required by law or legitimate business purposes such as fraud prevention.
Règles d’archivage et de suppression des données
Backreply provides mechanisms for customers to manage their data lifecycle. Workspace administrators can disconnect the integration at any time through the Backreply dashboard, which immediately revokes access tokens and stops all data processing. Upon disconnection or account deletion, associated Customer Data, including workspace configurations, notification rules, and teammate mappings, is queued for permanent deletion and removed from our production systems within 30 days. Customers may submit data removal requests to team@backreply.com for immediate processing. We do not archive or retain copies of deleted data except where required for legal compliance, security investigations, or backup recovery purposes, in which case isolated data is purged according to our backup rotation schedule (maximum 90 days).
Règle de stockage des données
Backreply stores Customer Data on secure, encrypted infrastructure hosted within the United States using industry-leading cloud providers (Heroku). All data is encrypted at rest using AES-256 encryption and in transit using TLS 1.2 or higher. Access to Customer Data is restricted to authorized personnel on a need-to-know basis, with all access logged and auditable. OAuth tokens and sensitive credentials are encrypted using application-level encryption before database storage. We implement logical data separation between customer workspaces to ensure tenant isolation. Backreply does not sell, share, or use Customer Data for advertising purposes. For customers with specific data residency requirements, please contact us to discuss enterprise arrangements.
Site(s) de centre de données
États-Unis
Détails sur l’hébergement des données
Heroku
Société chargée de l’hébergement des données
Heroku
L’application/le service a des sous-processeurs
yes
Directives relatives aux sous-processeurs
L’application/le service utilise de grands modèles de langage (LLM)
no