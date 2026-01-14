Règle de conservation des données
AppReviewAlerts retains Slack workspace connection data (workspace ID, channel IDs, and access tokens) for as long as the user maintains an active account. App review data fetched from app stores is retained for up to 90 days to prevent duplicate notifications. Users can request deletion of their data at any time.
Règles d’archivage et de suppression des données
Upon account deletion or disconnection of a Slack workspace, AppReviewAlerts will remove all associated Slack tokens and workspace data within 30 days. Users can request immediate deletion by contacting support. No Slack data is archived after removal.
Règle de stockage des données
All data is stored in encrypted databases using industry-standard encryption at rest (AES-256). Slack access tokens are stored securely and are only used to post review notifications to user-selected channels. We do not store message content from Slack channels.
Site(s) de centre de données
États-Unis
Détails sur l’hébergement des données
Cloud hosted using Supabase (managed PostgreSQL database and edge functions).
Société chargée de l’hébergement des données
Supabase (infrastructure powered by AWS)
L’application/le service a des sous-processeurs
yes
Directives relatives aux sous-processeurs
L’application/le service utilise de grands modèles de langage (LLM)
no