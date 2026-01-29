Confidentialité et gouvernance des données

Règle de conservation des données Cotera retains Customer Data only for the duration necessary to provide the service. Chat conversations and agent execution logs are retained within the customer's Cotera organization. Cotera's zero-storage architecture means data from connected third-party services (including Slack) is processed temporarily and not stored long-term. Customers can request deletion of their data at any time by contacting support@cotera.co.

Règles d’archivage et de suppression des données Cotera will remove Customer Data upon request or upon termination of the customer's account. Data deletion requests can be submitted to support@cotera.co and will be processed within 30 days in accordance with GDPR and CCPA requirements. Slack-specific data (workspace installation records, conversation metadata) is deleted when the app is uninstalled.

Règle de stockage des données Cotera stores Customer Data in encrypted databases hosted on Google Cloud Platform. Slack message content sent to the Coco bot is processed through Cotera's AI agent system and stored as conversation history within the customer's Cotera organization. Cotera does not store copies of Slack workspace messages beyond what is sent directly to the bot.

Site(s) de centre de données États-Unis

Détails sur l’hébergement des données Cloud hosted on Google Cloud Platform with SOC 2 Type II certified infrastructure.

Société chargée de l’hébergement des données Google

L’application/le service a des sous-processeurs yes

Directives relatives aux sous-processeurs https://cotera.co/legal/security

L’application/le service utilise de grands modèles de langage (LLM) yes

Modèle(s) LLM utilisé(s) Mistral, ChatGPT, Claude, Gemini, Open Source models

Confirmer les paramètres de conservation des LLM Some of Cotera's LLM providers are configured with zero-retention API agreements. Customer data sent to these LLM providers for processing is not retained by the providers after the API response is delivered. Conversation history is retained within Cotera

Politique de confidentialité des données du LLM Cotera's LLM operates in a shared infrastructure model with logical tenant isolation. Each customer's data is processed within their organization's context and is not accessible to other tenants. LLM requests are made via API to third-party providers.