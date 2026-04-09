Poggio delivers AI-powered account intelligence directly in Slack. Mention @poggio in any channel to get sourced, cited answers about your accounts — competitive landscape, leadership changes, strategic moves, and more. Link channels to accounts for scoped intelligence, get daily digests in App Home, and run deep research without leaving Slack. Poggio uses generative AI to produce responses; outputs may contain inaccuracies and should be reviewed before relying on them for decisions.