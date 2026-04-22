Gusto Cofounder

Confidentialité et gouvernance des données

Règle de conservation des données Gusto retains personal data only for as long as needed to provide its services and fulfill the purposes described in its Privacy Notice, taking into account factors such as whether there is an ongoing customer or employer relationship, whether the data is needed to deliver requested products or services, and whether legal, regulatory, third-party, or internal recordkeeping obligations require continued retention. Gusto also notes that some deletion requests may be denied in whole or in part when retention is required for legal purposes, and its terms indicate that, because Gusto is subject to certain state and federal retention requirements as a financial institution, some employer data may not be removable from the platform.

Règles d’archivage et de suppression des données Gusto’s data archival and removal approach provides that, at the expiration or termination of the agreement, company personal data must be handled according to the agreement’s deletion terms, including secure destruction of all copies, expressly including automatically created archival copies, within 30 calendar days, unless applicable law requires longer retention. If requested, a copy of the data is to be returned within 30 days before deletion, and any retained data remains subject to the same contractual protections until it is destroyed. More generally, Gusto notes that deletion requests may be denied in whole or in part where legal obligations require retention of some or all data.

Règle de stockage des données Gusto’s data storage policy provides that personal data is stored only as necessary to deliver the services, using administrative, physical, and technical safeguards designed to protect it from unauthorized access, loss, destruction, theft, misuse, and disclosure; this includes encryption in transit and at rest, storage in physically and logically secure environments, and hosting platforms configured to reasonable industry-standard security requirements. Gusto also states that it may use contracted service providers, including IT and hosting providers, and that information processed by Gusto or its service providers may be transferred, processed, or stored globally, including in the United States, with contractual and legal safeguards applied where required, while also complying with any applicable local data localization obligations.

Site(s) de centre de données États-Unis

Détails sur l’hébergement des données AWS

Société chargée de l’hébergement des données AWS

L’application/le service a des sous-processeurs no

L’application/le service utilise de grands modèles de langage (LLM) yes

Modèle(s) LLM utilisé(s) OpenAI ChatGPT 5.4

Confirmer les paramètres de conservation des LLM Gusto Cofounder uses zero-data-retention (ZDR) LLM instances for everything except for files that are uploaded by the user.

Politique de confidentialité des données du LLM Gusto Cofounder uses OpenAI's API Platform (platform.openai.com), which is a multi-tenant service with logical isolation.