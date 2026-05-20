Confidentialité et gouvernance des données

Règle de conservation des données Office World Cup retains Customer Data (display names, user IDs, predictions, scores, and department selections) for the duration of the FIFA World Cup 2026 tournament and up to 90 days after the final match for leaderboard display. Workspace-level records (company name, tier, and Stripe payment status) are retained for billing and support purposes. Bot tokens are encrypted at rest using AES-256-GCM.

Règles d’archivage et de suppression des données Office World Cup deletes player-level data (display names, user IDs, predictions, scores, tournament picks, and department selections) within 90 days of the tournament ending. Customers can request immediate deletion of all their workspace and player data at any time by emailing hello@officeworldcup.com. Uninstalling the app from Slack revokes the bot's access to the workspace immediately; associated data is then deleted within 30 days unless the customer requests faster removal.

Règle de stockage des données All Customer Data is stored in a PostgreSQL database hosted by Supabase on AWS infrastructure. Bot access tokens are encrypted at rest using AES-256-GCM before being written to the database. Payment data is processed and stored exclusively by Stripe — Office World Cup never sees or stores card details. No Customer Data is shared with or sold to third parties. Full details at officeworldcup.com/privacy.

L’application/le service a des sous-processeurs no