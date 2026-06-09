Confidentialité et gouvernance des données

Règle de conservation des données Ciroos retains customer data only as long as needed to provide the service. Data processed through the app for Slack — bot commands, linked-account identifiers, channel-to-project/cluster mappings, and "Ask Ciroos" conversations — is retained for the duration of the active subscription. Operational and diagnostic logs are retained for 7 days and then automatically purged. When a workspace uninstalls the app or an account is closed, associated customer data is deleted within 7 days. We do not retain data beyond these periods except where required by law.

Règles d’archivage et de suppression des données Customers can request removal of their data at any time by uninstalling the app for Slack or contacting support at support@ciroos.ai. On uninstall or account termination, we revoke the OAuth token, stop all data processing, and delete customer data from production systems within 7 days. Encrypted backups containing customer data are retained on a rolling 2-day cycle and are fully expired within 7 days, after which no copies remain. We do not maintain long-term archives of customer content. Verified deletion requests are honored within 7 days, and we confirm completion to the requester.

Règle de stockage des données Customer data is stored in [AWS / GCP] in the designated region. All data is encrypted in transit (TLS 1.2+) and at rest (AES-256). Access to production data is restricted to authorized personnel under least-privilege controls, protected by SSO and MFA, and access is logged and audited. Data is logically isolated per customer organization. Secrets and OAuth tokens are stored in [AWS Secrets Manager / a dedicated secrets store] and never logged in plaintext.

Site(s) de centre de données États-Unis

Détails sur l’hébergement des données Cloud Hosted

Société chargée de l’hébergement des données AWS, GCP

L’application/le service a des sous-processeurs yes

Directives relatives aux sous-processeurs https://ciroos.ai/privacy

L’application/le service utilise de grands modèles de langage (LLM) yes

Modèle(s) LLM utilisé(s) Anthropic Claude, Google Gemini, OpenAI GPT

Confirmer les paramètres de conservation des LLM Provider does not train on data submitted via the API. Inputs/outputs are retained up to seven days for abuse monitoring, then deleted" — or "zero retention under our zero-data-retention agreement.

Politique de confidentialité des données du LLM Each organization is considered as a unique tenant and there is hard separation between organization boundaries, i.e. data is always kept secure within the confines of an organization. Furthermore, multiple “projects” can be defined within an organization