With the Brandfolder app for Slack you can search for and share your digital assets, preview content for Brandfolder links (even if they're private), and approve requests for access to your resources, all from within your favorite collaboration hub! Note: in order to use this app, you or someone in your team's workspace must have an account with Brandfolder (a paid service).
Brandfolder pourra voir :
Brandfolder pourra faire :
Prenez connaissance des informations sur les pratiques de sécurité de cette application. Si vous voulez en savoir plus sur l’évaluation des applications pour votre espace de travail, consultez notre centre d’assistance.