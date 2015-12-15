Metrics, insights, & time tracking automatically generated from your programming activity.Every time you push commits to GitHub, Bitbucket, or GitLab the WakaTime bot shows your coding activity for the commit. Coding activity is the time you spent on a commit inside your IDE or text editor. See a demo at https://wakatime.com/slack with example messages.
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