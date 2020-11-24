Confidentialité et gouvernance des données

Règle de conservation des données Customer privacy and security of their data is our top concern. Customers can deactivate Tatsu by uninstalling it from Slack at any time. Upon request, customer data can be removed within 30 days from written notice.

Règles d’archivage et de suppression des données A daily backup is retained for the previous 7 days. That means that 7 backups will exist, one for each of the previous 7 days. Customers can request removal of their data at any time by contacting support@tatsu.io from the email address used to register to the Service; data will be removed within 30 days.

Règle de stockage des données We use a variety of security technologies and procedures such as data encryption at rest and data encryption in transit to help protect data from unauthorized access, use or disclosure. We encrypt the data you provide and store it on computer systems that have limited access and are in controlled facilities in USA (North Virginia) and EU (Ireland); your information is also backed up and encrypted. Any information sent or received from Slack or third party services linked to your account is transmitted via a secure connection.

Site(s) de centre de données États-Unis, Irlande

Détails sur l’hébergement des données Cloud hosted via Heroku

Société chargée de l’hébergement des données Heroku

L’application/le service a des sous-processeurs yes

Directives relatives aux sous-processeurs https://tatsu.io/privacy/