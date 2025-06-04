Règle de conservation des données
Customer content is deleted 30 days following a trial expiration or contract termination
Règles d’archivage et de suppression des données
Guru Policy 4.0--Data Classification/Handling/Transmission
1.0 Classifying and Labeling Data
Guru shall implement a data classification and labeling structure that helps staff store, retain and handle data appropriately.
2.0 Understanding Where Data Resides
Guru shall assign a criticality rating to its systems based on the classification and volume of data they store or process. This rating establishes the need for minimum security safeguards.
3.0 Safeguarding Data
All Guru personnel shall be expected to exercise responsible protection of data (transmission, storage, handling) based on its classification. Policies, procedures and user training shall be made available to assist personnel in these practices.
4.0 Maintaining/Retaining Data
Guru shall develop and maintain a standard that addresses data types and their required retention periods. The standard will include minimum requirements for data destruction/deletion (paper media and electronic). As a practice, Guru must not retain data any longer than its reasonable business value or legal obligations.
Règle de stockage des données
Guru Policy 4.0--Data Classification/Handling/Transmission
1.0 Classifying and Labeling Data
Guru shall implement a data classification and labeling structure that helps staff store, retain and handle data appropriately.
2.0 Understanding Where Data Resides
Guru shall assign a criticality rating to its systems based on the classification and volume of data they store or process. This rating establishes the need for minimum security safeguards.
3.0 Safeguarding Data
All Guru personnel shall be expected to exercise responsible protection of data (transmission, storage, handling) based on its classification. Policies, procedures and user training shall be made available to assist personnel in these practices.
4.0 Maintaining/Retaining Data
Guru shall develop and maintain a standard that addresses data types and their required retention periods. The standard will include minimum requirements for data destruction/deletion (paper media and electronic). As a practice, Guru must not retain data any longer than its reasonable business value or legal obligations.
Site(s) de centre de données
États-Unis
Détails sur l’hébergement des données
The Guru service leverages Amazon Web Services virtual hosts and containers
Société chargée de l’hébergement des données
Amazon Web Services
L’application/le service a des sous-processeurs
no
Directives relatives aux sous-processeurs
L’application/le service utilise de grands modèles de langage (LLM)
yes
Modèle(s) LLM utilisé(s)
OpenAI GPT 4.0
Confirmer les paramètres de conservation des LLM
Zero Data Retention
Politique de confidentialité des données du LLM
OpenAI operates in the USA
Politique de résidence des données des LLM
OpenAI primarily stores data in the USA, however, Guru has a zero data retention policy with OpenAI