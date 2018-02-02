Règle de conservation des données

We keep your Personal Data for no longer than necessary for the purposes for which the Personal Data is processed. The length of time for which We retain Personal Data depends on the purposes for which We collect and use it and/or as required to comply with applicable laws and to establish, exercise or defend Our legal rights. Except as required by applicable laws or in order to defend any actual or possible legal claims, We will take reasonable steps to return or irretrievably delete all personal data processed on behalf of Our Customers when it is no longer required to exercise or perform Our rights or obligations under Our Terms of Service, and in any event within 90 days of expiry or termination of Our Terms of Service.