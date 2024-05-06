Employee Advocacy by Sprout Social

Règle de conservation des données
Customer data is retained for the duration of the customer’s contract. At the termination of the contract, Sprout Social can (at the customer’s election) delete or return to the customer their personal data held in Sprout Social’s possession upon written request. Unless otherwise noted, data will be retained for up to thirteen (13) months after termination of the contract for purposes of future account reactivation.
Règles d’archivage et de suppression des données
Sprout Social does not automatically archive or remove data within the Employee Advocacy application. Customers may delete data at their discretion.
Règle de stockage des données
The Employee Advocacy platform and all customer data are stored within Amazon Web Services (AWS) data centers in the United States. All data is encrypted at rest with AES-256 or greater and in transit over public networks with TLS 1.2 or greater.
Site(s) de centre de données
États-Unis, Allemagne
Détails sur l’hébergement des données
Our services are Cloud Hosted on AWS in us-east and eu-central.
Société chargée de l’hébergement des données
AWS
L’application/le service a des sous-processeurs
yes
Directives relatives aux sous-processeurs
L’application/le service utilise de grands modèles de langage (LLM)
no