Tettra Wiki

/tettra find [search] Finds pages in Tettra and pulls them right into Slack
/tettra new [title] Creates a new Tettra draft right in Slack
/tettra request [@person] [title] Requests a new Tettra page from a teammateSSO
“By the time we hired a new person, trying to train her became a nightmare. Having Tettra documentation accessible and up to date is key in reducing resolution times and raising satisfaction.”- Luis from Geckoboard, 30 support reps
“We needed to find a new knowledge base tool we could use for everybody. Very quickly after launching, the number of redundant questions decreased. Managers direct people to look in Tettra first, since the answer is usually there.”- Isaac from Grandpad, 170 person startup
“When we rolled Tettra out, the company took to it like fish to water. They started asking questions, making suggestions, making new articles. Within two weeks, everybody was using it.”- Jessica from Smartbug Media, 150 person agencyCome visit us to learn more, see screenshots, and say hello :wave::skin-tone-5:
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