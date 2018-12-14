Tettra Wiki

Account deletion requests are processed immediately by an automated system and usually completed within 10 minutes. GDPR deletion requests are processed within 30 days. Our backups are retained for 30 days.

Règle de stockage des données

Data is stored redundantly at multiple locations in our hosting provider’s data centers to ensure availability. Everything stored on Tettra is backed up daily. We have tested our recovery procedures, and in the event of a data-loss we are able to restore from backup within an hour. We also allow you to export your Tettra content as HTML at any time, for additional peace of mind.