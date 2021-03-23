Confidentialité et gouvernance des données

Règle de conservation des données At any time during the then-current Term, Betterworks will provide Customer with access to the Customer Data in the then-current standard export format or another industry-standard format mutually agreed by the Parties. At expiration or termination, Betterworks shall delete Customer Data within 30 (thirty) days.

Règles d’archivage et de suppression des données At any time during the then-current Term, Betterworks will provide Customer with access to the Customer Data in the then-current standard export format or another industry-standard format mutually agreed by the Parties. At expiration or termination, Betterworks shall delete Customer Data within 30 (thirty) days.

Règle de stockage des données For the duration of the Term, Betterworks will maintain administrative, physical, and technical safeguards that meet then-current and relevant industry standards related to the privacy, security, confidentiality, integrity, and availability of Customer Data, including, without limitation, by maintaining a written information security program that includes applicable policies, procedures, training, and technology controls designed to protect Customer Data from unauthorized access, use, disclosure, alteration, or destruction.