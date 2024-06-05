Règle de conservation des données
We use historical data about people who use our Services to generate internal research reports and for you to view historical information about your usage. If you stop using the service, your data is also available to Administrators for your HeyTaco account. Administrators can use your old data to see historical taco giving, messages you gave and received, and any other data collected about you.
Règles d’archivage et de suppression des données
We remove your data after an Administrator removes or stops using our Services and sufficient time has passed to warrant data removal.
Règle de stockage des données
When you submit information via our service, your information is protected and encrypted at rest and in transit through secure connections. We implement a variety of security measures to maintain the safety of your personal information. If your data is exposed to an unknown 3rd party, we will notify you within 72 hours of the reported incident.
Site(s) de centre de données
États-Unis
Détails sur l’hébergement des données
Our data is cloud hosted.
Société chargée de l’hébergement des données
AWS
L’application/le service a des sous-processeurs
no
L’application/le service utilise de grands modèles de langage (LLM)
no