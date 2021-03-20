Règle de conservation des données

When you close or de-activate your account or if your account is otherwise terminated, we have the right, but not the obligation, to store your personal information, settings, saved and completed classes, and teachers you have followed. Information Security. We take appropriate security measures to protect against unauthorized access to or unauthorized alteration, disclosure or destruction of data. These include internal reviews of our data collection, storage and processing practices and security measures, as well as physical security measures to guard against unauthorized access to systems where we store personal data. We restrict access to personal information to Desk Yogi employees, contractors and agents who need to know that information in order to operate, develop or improve our services. These individuals are bound by confidentiality obligations and may be subject to discipline, including termination and criminal prosecution, if they fail to meet these obligations. However, please note that no data transmission over the Internet can be guaranteed to be 100% secure, so while Desk Yogi strives to protect your information, Desk Yogi cannot ensure or warrant the security of any information that you voluntarily give to Desk Yogi.