Règle de conservation des données
TLV, LLC will retain the user data according to the time they set when they "shred" the message. If they choose to shred the message after a certain number of views, the data will be retained for a maximum of 60 days.
Règles d’archivage et de suppression des données
Data will be completely removed from our servers after it has expired.
Règle de stockage des données
Data is stored in our database, encrypted using AES 256 encryption.
Détails sur l’hébergement des données
cloud
Société chargée de l’hébergement des données
stormondemand.com
L’application/le service a des sous-processeurs
no