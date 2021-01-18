Confidentialité et gouvernance des données

Règle de conservation des données Social Intents, LLC will retain Customer Data in accordance with a Customer’s instructions, including any applicable terms in the Customer Agreement and Customer’s use of Services functionality, and as required by applicable law. Social Intents may retain Other Information pertaining to you for as long as necessary for the purposes described in our Privacy Policy here https://www.socialintents.com/privacy.html

Règles d’archivage et de suppression des données Social Intents, LLC maintains customer accounts and chat transcript history for a period of 12 months. Social Intents will remove account details and any related account information including chat transcripts and metrics at the request of customer.

Règle de stockage des données Social Intents makes nightly backups of all data that is stored encrypted. We will maintain customer transcript data for a period of 18 months for active accounts. For closed or deactivated accounts, we will remove transcript and account information within a period of 1 month.

Site(s) de centre de données États-Unis

Détails sur l’hébergement des données Cloud Hosted

Société chargée de l’hébergement des données AWS

L’application/le service a des sous-processeurs no

L’application/le service utilise de grands modèles de langage (LLM) yes

Modèle(s) LLM utilisé(s) ChatGPT, Claude, Gemini

Confirmer les paramètres de conservation des LLM LLM prompts and responses are not retained by Social Intents by default. Customers control whether to store LLM interactions within their account. Additionally, because customers provide their own API keys for OpenAI, Anthropic, or Google.

Politique de confidentialité des données du LLM Customer data is logically separated by tenant using distinct database tables and partitions. All LLM prompts are scoped to the specific customer account within Social Intents.