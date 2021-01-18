Talking to your website visitors should be easy. Live Chat by Social Intents is the perfect solution for providing real-time customer support and AI chatbot automation without leaving Slack.
Build an AI-powered website chatbot that can answer questions instantly, engage visitors 24/7, and escalate conversations to your live support team in Slack whenever needed. Easily train your chatbot on your website content, trigger custom AI actions, and leverage the latest models from OpenAI ChatGPT, Google Gemini, and Anthropic Claude.
Connect WhatsApp, Facebook Messenger, and SMS to Slack and respond to customers right from Slack. Slack becomes your multi-channel, inbox for customer communication.
With our Slack chatbot integration, you can deliver smarter, faster support using the communication platform your team already uses. There’s no need to install or learn another tool.
Why teams love Live Chat by Social Intents:
Connect your Slack live chat widget in under a minute.
Create advanced AI chatbots with custom AI Agents.
Respond to WhatsApp, Messenger, and SMS messages.
Escalate AI chats right to Slack as needed.
Use familiar Slack slash commands to reply to website visitors.
Drag and drop files directly into conversations.
Match your chatbot and chat widget to your brand.
Set up proactive chatbot triggers based on visitor behavior.
Track engagement with a real-time chat analytics dashboard.
Whether you're using WordPress, Shopify, Wix, Webflow, or any major CMS, it's easy to add your chatbot and start chatting. We support platforms like Squarespace, Weebly, BigCommerce, Joomla, Drupal, Bubble.io
, and more.
Please note: This app uses AI to generate responses. While we strive for accuracy, AI-generated replies may sometimes be incorrect or incomplete. Use discretion when relying on AI answers.
Experience a smarter way to support and convert your website visitors using Slack.
Try it for free today!