Assertible provides QA teams and developers a way to test API's and websites by creating powerful assertions, reproducible test cases, and details into HTTP request failures.This integration posts notifications and test results to a Slack channel based on user-defined criteria.
Assertible pourra voir :
Assertible pourra faire :
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