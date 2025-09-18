Règle de conservation des données
We retain data for the lifetime of your account while providing you with the ability for full control over this data. This includes modification and permanent deletion of your data from your account and archival backups.
Règles d’archivage et de suppression des données
Upon request of the account owner, we will process a full data deletion from our active records and archival backups. Once this process is complete we will be unable to reactivate your account or furnish you with your account data. Contact support for all data deletion requests.
Règle de stockage des données
Slickplan of Awmous, LLC is dedicated to keeping your data private and secure. It is important to us that you understand how we collect, process and retain data. We are fully compliant with the EU GDPR & CCPA regulations.
Site(s) de centre de données
États-Unis
Détails sur l’hébergement des données
Cloud Storage
Société chargée de l’hébergement des données
DigitalOcean
L’application/le service a des sous-processeurs
no
L’application/le service utilise de grands modèles de langage (LLM)
no