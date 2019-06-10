Règle de conservation des données
Pubble will delete or return (at the choice of the Customer), all Personal Data at the end of the retention period as agreed with the Customer. The default retention period is the duration of the contract + 30 days.
Règles d’archivage et de suppression des données
Pubble gives the cusotmer control over removal of data through the Customer admin center. Cusotmers can remove end user data directly. Alternatively, the Pubble team can remove any data at the request of the Customer. Pubble doesn't have an archival function.
Règle de stockage des données
Pubble uses cloud storage for storing personal data. Personal data that is held within the European Economic Area (EEA)(EU Member States plus Iceland, Liechtenstein, and Norway) benefits from a common standard of protection laid down at EU level under the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) (EU) 2016/679. Personal data may only be transferred outside of the EEA in compliance with the conditions for such transfers laid down in Chapter V of the GDPR. https://gdpr-info.eu/chapter-5/
Site(s) de centre de données
Irlande
Détails sur l’hébergement des données
Cloud hosted
Société chargée de l’hébergement des données
AWS
L’application/le service a des sous-processeurs
yes
Directives relatives aux sous-processeurs
L’application/le service utilise de grands modèles de langage (LLM)
no