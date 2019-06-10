Pubble uses cloud storage for storing personal data. Personal data that is held within the European Economic Area (EEA)(EU Member States plus Iceland, Liechtenstein, and Norway) benefits from a common standard of protection laid down at EU level under the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) (EU) 2016/679. Personal data may only be transferred outside of the EEA in compliance with the conditions for such transfers laid down in Chapter V of the GDPR.