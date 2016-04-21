Teams that play hard together work hard together. Our games are fun and quick, and provide a nice 90 second break to your workday. They’re designed to stir your creative juices a bit and bring your team closer.Here are our current games:Categories: Given a category, name as many as you can in 60 seconds. Try saying hint during a game for a hint. First one to say each unique term in the category gets a point.Giphy: Given a GIF, guess what hashtag is related. Say more to see more images, or tell me if you give up.Trivia: GameMonk will ask a multiple choice trivia question, answer A, B, C or D first and get the point!
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