Règle de conservation des données
We only retain data for as long as a person is a customer of ours. This Slack integration requires that we transmit the email subject line and from address to be posted in a Slack channel, along with a link back to the user's Intervals account where they can review and assign the email as a task.
Règles d’archivage et de suppression des données
Customers can delete their data at any time through their Intervals account. When a customer cancels their account we remove their data from our servers. Customers can also request that we delete data for them.
Customers can archive their data by exporting it through their account any time.
Règle de stockage des données
Our data center is compliant with SOC. We also follow GDPR guidelines for how we handle customer data. We only store data for as long as the customer has an active account. Once they've cancelled their account or requested we delete information, we remove their data.
Site(s) de centre de données
États-Unis
Détails sur l’hébergement des données
Cloud hosted
Société chargée de l’hébergement des données
IBM
L’application/le service a des sous-processeurs
no