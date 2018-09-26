Règle de conservation des données
Domainr does not retain any potentially personally-identifying information for longer than is necessary to provide the services to you and others, to detect and research abusive client behavior, subject to any legal obligations to further retain such information.
Règles d’archivage et de suppression des données
Domainr does not retain any potentially personally-identifying information for longer than is necessary to provide the services to you and others, to detect and research abusive client behavior, subject to any legal obligations to further retain such information.
Règle de stockage des données
Domainr does not retain any potentially personally-identifying information for longer than is necessary to provide the services to you and others, to detect and research abusive client behavior, subject to any legal obligations to further retain such information.
L’application/le service a des sous-processeurs
no