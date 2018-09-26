Confidentialité et gouvernance des données

Règle de conservation des données Domainr does not retain any potentially personally-identifying information for longer than is necessary to provide the services to you and others, to detect and research abusive client behavior, subject to any legal obligations to further retain such information.

Règles d’archivage et de suppression des données Domainr does not retain any potentially personally-identifying information for longer than is necessary to provide the services to you and others, to detect and research abusive client behavior, subject to any legal obligations to further retain such information.

Règle de stockage des données Domainr does not retain any potentially personally-identifying information for longer than is necessary to provide the services to you and others, to detect and research abusive client behavior, subject to any legal obligations to further retain such information.