CucumberStudio integration allows you to be in control of your testing progress right in your Slack feed channel. You just write the following command with test run id. For example: "/cucumberstudio 1267"
CucumberStudio - agile test manager pourra voir :
CucumberStudio - agile test manager pourra faire :
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