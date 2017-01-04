Confidentialité et gouvernance des données

Règle de conservation des données We will retain customer data as long as we need to provide our service to the client. If a client requests that their data is wiped, we can deactivate their access to their data. We will only retain customer data as long as needed to provide the service. We will store data for up to 7 years for compliance purposes.

Règles d’archivage et de suppression des données If a client requests that their data is wiped, we can deactivate their access to their data. We will only retain customer data as long as needed to provide the service. Upon request from a client, we will destroy the data associated with their account. Data destruction procedure: We will run a script that removes data from our databases and servers related to clients training data.

Règle de stockage des données Customer data is to be stored only on AWS and S3. Access to this data is limited to only specialized admins and should only be accessed for customer troubleshooting purposes or providing the service. We will backup customer data nightly using AWS. We will store these backups for a rolling 30 days.

L’application/le service a des sous-processeurs yes

Directives relatives aux sous-processeurs https://www.workramp.com/about/privacy-policy/