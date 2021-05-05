Confidentialité et gouvernance des données

Règle de conservation des données We do retain user data until the user chooses to delete it, in which case it is instantly and permanently removed from our systems.

Règles d’archivage et de suppression des données Once a user removes their data, it is permanently removed from the live platform. We may keep encrypted backup for up to 1 month, after which they are also permanently removed.

Règle de stockage des données We store our data in accordance with the best security practices from the industry. All data is encrypted while it's being put on the wire, with TLS 1.3.

Site(s) de centre de données Pays-Bas

Détails sur l’hébergement des données Our data is hosted on private virtual servers.

Société chargée de l’hébergement des données DigitalOcean

L’application/le service a des sous-processeurs yes