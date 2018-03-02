ACALL is a Visitor RPA (Robotics Process Automation) Service.After installing the ACALL Slack app, our bot will notify you when visitors arrive. You can choose the way to be notified in DM or any channel.Detailed configurations are available in ACALL web administaration control panel.
ACALL pourra voir :
ACALL pourra faire :
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