Règle de conservation des données
We retain your account information for as long as your account is active and a reasonable period thereafter in case you decide to re-activate the Services.
For example, when your current subscription expires, your account will still be available for the next 60 days. If you do not reactivate your subscription during that time, then your account will be deactivated and archived for the next 90 days. If you do not contact us to re-activate your account, after the 90 days all your account information, including users' Profile Information and Content will be permanently deleted. Some of your information will still be present in our system until the complete data backups expire in the next 14 days.
So, after your subscription plan expires all your information will be completely removed from our system after 60 + 90 + 14 days. You can contact us and request immediate deletion of all your information, in which case we will delete all your information in the next 48 hours and all your information will be removed from our system after the backups expire after 14 days.
Some pieces of your Content get retained for some time after being deleted by you or by the blog administrator to prevent accidental deletion and data loss. For example, you can choose to restore and recover the post you deleted in the last 30 days. After 30 days, all deleted posts will be automatically permanently deleted and completely removed from the system after the data backups expire in 14 days.
We also retain some of your information as necessary to comply with our legal obligations, to resolve disputes, to enforce our agreements, to support business operations, for statistical reasons and to continue to develop and improve our Services. Where we retain information for Service statistics, improvement and development, we take steps to eliminate information that directly identifies you, and we only use the information to uncover collective insights about the use of our Services, not to specifically analyze personal characteristics about you.
Règles d’archivage et de suppression des données
When your current subscription expires, your account will still be available for the next 60 days. If you do not reactivate your subscription during that time, then your account will be deactivated and archived for the next 90 days. If you do not contact us to re-activate your account, after the 90 days all your account information, including users' Profile Information and Content will be permanently deleted. Some of your information will still be present in our system until the complete data backups expire in the next 14 days.
You can request deletion of your User profile and your Content by submiting a deletion request to your blog administrator from My Profile page. Alternatively, you can submit a deletion request to BlogIn customer support via email at support@blogin.co.
Règle de stockage des données
We employ significant technical and organizational measures designed to appropriately protect the information we collect and process on your behalf, both during transmission and once we receive it. We store all information that you provide to us on secure servers. We train employees regarding our data privacy policies and procedures, and permit authorized employees to access information on a need to know basis, as required for their role. We use firewalls designed to protect against intruders and test for network vulnerabilities.
The environment that hosts the BlogIn services maintains multiple certifications for its data centers, including ISO 27001 compliance, PCI Certification, and SOC reports. For more information about their certification and compliance, please visit the AWS Security website and the AWS Compliance website.
Site(s) de centre de données
Irlande
Détails sur l’hébergement des données
Cloud hosted
Société chargée de l’hébergement des données
AWS
L’application/le service a des sous-processeurs
yes
Directives relatives aux sous-processeurs
L’application/le service utilise de grands modèles de langage (LLM)
no