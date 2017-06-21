Règle de conservation des données

We retain your account information for as long as your account is active and a reasonable period thereafter in case you decide to re-activate the Services. For example, when your current subscription expires, your account will still be available for the next 60 days. If you do not reactivate your subscription during that time, then your account will be deactivated and archived for the next 90 days. If you do not contact us to re-activate your account, after the 90 days all your account information, including users' Profile Information and Content will be permanently deleted. Some of your information will still be present in our system until the complete data backups expire in the next 14 days. So, after your subscription plan expires all your information will be completely removed from our system after 60 + 90 + 14 days. You can contact us and request immediate deletion of all your information, in which case we will delete all your information in the next 48 hours and all your information will be removed from our system after the backups expire after 14 days. Some pieces of your Content get retained for some time after being deleted by you or by the blog administrator to prevent accidental deletion and data loss. For example, you can choose to restore and recover the post you deleted in the last 30 days. After 30 days, all deleted posts will be automatically permanently deleted and completely removed from the system after the data backups expire in 14 days. We also retain some of your information as necessary to comply with our legal obligations, to resolve disputes, to enforce our agreements, to support business operations, for statistical reasons and to continue to develop and improve our Services. Where we retain information for Service statistics, improvement and development, we take steps to eliminate information that directly identifies you, and we only use the information to uncover collective insights about the use of our Services, not to specifically analyze personal characteristics about you.