Confidentialité et gouvernance des données

Règle de conservation des données Customer data is kept only for as long as it is necessary to ensure uninterrupted service, as well as to meet any legal and regulatory obligations.

Règles d’archivage et de suppression des données If you close your account with us we take steps to ensure deletion of your data in production systems and, where technically possible, our backup systems. For enterprise customers we offer the option to set a custom data removal policy.

Règle de stockage des données Customer data is stored on the servers operated by TransIP B.V., our hosting provider based in Leiden, The Netherlands. To protect you against accidental data loss, we maintain multiple off-site backups in the Netherlands and the United States. All backups are encrypted in transit and at rest.

Site(s) de centre de données États-Unis

Détails sur l’hébergement des données Cloud storage. Separate infrastructure (virtual or physical) as well as self-hosting are available upon request for an additional fee.

Société chargée de l’hébergement des données AWS

L’application/le service a des sous-processeurs yes

Directives relatives aux sous-processeurs https://greet.bot/subprocessors